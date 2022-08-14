UrduPoint.com

Flood Displaces Hundreds Of Family In Taunsa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Flood displaces hundreds of family in Taunsa

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Hundreds of citizens were displaced in different areas of Taunsa due to flood as water overflowed from embankment near Sangher Bridge, here on Sunday.

The citizens have to vacate their houses immediately due the sudden flooding from Rud-Kohi areas due to heavy spell of rains.

People from different areas including Sokhar, Mangrotha, Wahuva, Mithaywali and some other parts of Western side of Taunsa.

The local sources stated that about 90 percent families of these areas left their houses for safer places.

Flood entered into many government buildings and hundreds of the houses.

According to official sources, Punjab government directed officials to take immediate steps and ensure safe evacuation of people from the flood hit areas.

Moreover, the government officials have also been tasked to rush to the areas and take necessary steps to provide relief to the people.

