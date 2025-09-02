Flood disrupts power supply to over 69,000 MEPCO consumers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Floodwaters have disrupted electricity supply across 12 districts in the Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) region, prompting precautionary power suspensions in flood-hit areas.

According to a MEPCO spokesperson on Tuesday, electricity supply from 228 branches of 125 feeders was temporarily suspended under safety SOPs, impacting 69,580 consumers out of a total of 691,000 in affected zones.

The spokesperson reported that flooding had impacted 1,776 villages and settlements within MEPCO’s jurisdiction. A total of 2,915 distribution transformers were submerged but secured to prevent damage, while 146 high- and low-tension poles had been affected by floodwater.

Despite the challenges, electricity supply remains uninterrupted in areas unaffected by flooding. In response to the evolving situation, MEPCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Gul Muhammad Zahid directed the establishment of a flood control room at the company’s headquarters. The control room is operating round-the-clock to monitor conditions and coordinate response efforts.

Additionally, MEPCO has set up flood relief camps staffed 24/7 to assist affected consumers and safeguard the power distribution network.