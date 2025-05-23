Flood Emergency Control Room Set Up At Kotri Barrage
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 11:13 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Chief Engineer Kotri Barrage Tariq Asad Ursani has been given the additional charge of Flood Emergency Officer and an emergency cell has also been set up at the barrage.
According to a press statement issued here on Friday, the emergency cell had been set up at the Kotri Barrage's headworks control room along the Indus River.
Tariq Asad Ursani Ursani would be assisted by 2 more officers.
The public may contact the cell through the mobile phone numbers 03013532462 and 03003444336.
