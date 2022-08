PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :KP government on Saturday set up a Flood Emergency Control Room at Chief Minister Secretariat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The government established control room with the support of Governance and Policy Program (GPP).

Anyone can contact on1800 or 091 9222460 or UN # 091111712713 to get help.