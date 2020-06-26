Flood emergency control room sets up at Kotri Barrage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The Chief engineer Irrigation Kotri Barrage has set up flood emergency control room for Kotri Barrage Region.

According to announcement here on Friday, the Executive Engineer Kotri Barrage Division Jamshoro Nisar Ahmed Tunio has been assigned the duty of Flood Emergency Officer with Assistant Executive engineer Ware Sub-Division Jamshoro Tariq Asad Ursani as Flood Liaison Officer at flood emergency control room.

The interested persons can contact the control room with Cellular Phone No: 0301-3532462 and Landline No: 022-2119036.