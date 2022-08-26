Flood emergency imposed in Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration on Friday imposed a flood emergency in District Nowshera after forecast issued by the Flood Forecasting Division, Pakistan Meteorological Department that a 300,000 cusec flood wave would pass through the district during the next 24 hours.

After declaration of emergency, all the private and public sector educational institutions were closed in the district for the next two days while hospitals, private buildings and vehicles would remain under the control of the district administration so that vulnerable people could be shifted to safer places in case of any untoward situation.

An official of the district administration said that excessive rains in upper parts of the province were causing continuous surge in the water level of River Kabul, adding that water flow in the river was recorded 120,000 cusecs during afternoon that may rise to 270,000 in the evening.

The administration has directed the residents of areas alongside the banks of River Kabul including the low-lying areas Qasim Ali Baig, Kandi Taza Din, Zara Miyana, Aman Garh, Kheshgi Bala and Payan, Nowshera Kalan, Choki Drab, Kharzeri, Amankot, Muhib Banda, Bara Banda, Kotarpan, Rashakai, Pir Sabaq, Garhi Momin, Camp Koroona, Banda Sheikh Ismail, and adjacent areas to remain alert.

The district administration has asked the general public to call helpline numbers 09239220098-99 in case of any query or mishap.