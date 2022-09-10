UrduPoint.com

Flood Emergency Response: HELVETAS Pakistan Extends Help To Affectees In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Flood emergency response: HELVETAS Pakistan extends help to affectees in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :HELVETAS Pakistan, a Swiss based development organization, through its emergency response to devastating floods in Pakistan has extended help for relief of affectees in different parts of the country.

In the first instance of responding to the emergency, Helvetas provided necessary items based on rapid need assessment, to the affected communities in D.I. Khan, Karak and Tank through the district administration and health departments, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The organization after conducting its need assessment in the flood-devastated areas has decided to upscale its response in Tank, and D.I. Khan and will also extend it to Charsadda, Nowshera, Dir, Chitral, Swat, Shangla and Kohistan in the sectors of shelter, Food, Wash and Health.

During the need assessment survey, it was found that there is a dire need to hold medical camps for pregnant women, children and adults suffering from diseases that broke out in the aftermath of the floods. Dysentery, skin and eye diseases, dengue, and typhoid are becoming common in these districts.

In the initial stage, the organizations has distributed food packages for 10 days, hygiene kits, medicine besides installing water filtration plants with a daily capacity of 3,028 liters of water, benefiting 800 people in D.I.Khan on daily basis and 400 in Karak district.

