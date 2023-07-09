Flood emergency warning centres setup during monsoon rains in AJK: DC

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) : July 9 (APP)::The District and Tehsil level flood emergency warning centres were set up after the ongoing heavy monsoon rains in all districts of AJK, Sunday.

These control rooms were formed in order to deal with any eventuality following the impending torrential rains and flood ravages in the low-lying areas during monsoon, official sources disclosed.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ch. Amjad Iqbal said, "The district-level emergency flood warning centre has been established under the supervision of the District Disaster Management Authority, similar to all other offices of the DCs in all Ten districts of AJK." "These centres will function round the clock for bringing about immediate necessary safety steps in case of emergency in any part of the district," he said.

"The warning centres will function to monitor and assess impending floods hazards besides getting alert to receive early warning from the higher authorities monitoring the flood situation in Pakistan for immediate onward transmission to the population dwelling in the low-lying areas including those living close to the Mangla dam reservoir and the rivers passing through the district." " People across AJK may contact emergency centres of their concerned district including the DC office Mirpur, to inquire about the forecast of the impending flood as well as in case of any emergent situation following the impending flood ravages during the monsoon rains to deal with any untoward situation immediately, Amjad Iqbal added.

APP / AHR.