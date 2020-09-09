UrduPoint.com
Flood Evacuation Warning Issued For Areas Adjacent To River Indus

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:30 PM

Flood evacuation warning issued for areas adjacent to river Indus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration, Wednesday, issued flood warning and advised residents living in encroached houses inside the Indus river and nearby protective bunds (dykes) to shift to other safer places for their safety.

According to a handout, the Deputy Commissioner and Additional Deputy Commissioner-I, have advised the residents of areas adjacent to river Indus i.e from zero point Hussainabad park up to Latifabad unit 10, Khatar-Mulakatiar Road, Maqbro Sharif taluka Latifabad to vacate their temporarily encroached houses inside bed of the river Indus and the nearby protective bunds and move to other safer places in order to save themselves from losses. 

