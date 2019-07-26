UrduPoint.com
Flood Forecasting Division Issues High Flood Alert In River Chenab, Jehlum

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 03:26 PM

Flood Forecasting Division issues high flood alert in river Chenab, Jehlum

A warning has been issued Friday for high to very high floods in upstream of river Chenab at Marala and its downstream along with River Chenab owing to torrential rain across the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th July, 2019) A warning has been issued Friday for high to very high floods in upstream of river Chenab at Marala and its downstream along with River Chenab owing to torrential rain across the country.The Flood Forecasting Division (FFCD) has warned that the highest level of floods could occur at Mangla Dam in river Jhelum, whereas in Chenab, maximum level floods are expected in Marala in next 20 hours.According to the FFCD, moderate flooding is likely at Nowshera and Tarbela in the Kabul and Sindh rivers.Earlier today, persistent torrential rain badly disrupted life across several urban cities of Pakistan on Thursday, turning streets into rivulets, causing traffic jams, upsetting power supply in many areas and also claiming two lives, in Islamabad,According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), widespread rains and wind-thunderstorm are expected in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan divisions and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Scattered rains and wind-thunderstorm, isolated moderate to heavy falls is also expected in Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit Baltistan during the period.Heavy rain is continuing in different parts of the country including Rawalpindi and Islamabad since Wednesday.Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Thursday morning: Islamabad 23 degree Celsius, Lahore 29 degree Celsius, Karachi 30 degree Celsius, Peshawar 31 degree Celsius, Quetta, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad 21 degree Celsius, and Murree 18 degree Celsius.

