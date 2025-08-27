Flood frenzy: Crowds jam bridge despite rising danger

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Hundreds of people thronged a bridge over the swollen river on Tuesday to witness the rising flood water, causing a massive traffic jam as motorbikes, cars, and pedestrians crowded the narrow passage.

The heavy water flow in the river, spurred by recent rains and upstream releases, has already created a dangerous situation, raising fears of further flooding in nearby areas.

District administration officials have urged the public to stay away from floodwater and avoid gathering on bridges to prevent any likely mishap.

"People should ensure their safety by keeping distance from the river as the pressure of water is continuously increasing," an administration spokesman told APP Wednesday.

Rescue teams have also been alerted to meet any emergency, while traffic police struggled to regulate the heavy rush of people on the bridge, added the spokesman.

Officials further warned that the unusual load on the bridge could damage the structure, urging citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and shift to safer locations until the flood situation subsides.