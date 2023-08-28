Open Menu

Flood Funding For Pakistan Is More Or Less On Track: UN Resident Coordinator

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Flood funding for Pakistan is more or less on track: UN Resident Coordinator

The United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis has said that the size of challenges is massive and the flood funding for Pakistan is more or less on track

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis has said that the size of challenges is massive and the flood funding for Pakistan is more or less on track.

While talking about the Sustainable Development Goals Dialogue at Karachi Press Club (KPC) here on Monday, he said that the size of challenges to Pakistan was massive and there were millions of people, who were affected in the floods of 2022.

He said that the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, which was co-hosted by the Government of Pakistan and the United Nations (UN) in Geneva had pledged to provide over $9 billion to support the people and the government of Pakistan.

Harneis said we continue to keep active. And, 'Everybody wants to get things faster.' He was of the view that a commitment of over 9 billion Dollars was expected.

The Resident Coordinator said that the UN needed to keep working with Pakistan and needed to contribute to fixing the challenges.

He said that 2.5 million people became homeless due to floods and efforts being made to provide them with houses.

Harneis said that they were on a visit to 12 Pakistani cities and after Karachi their next destination would be Hyderabad, and Sukkur and the visit would continue until the last destination.

He said that the UN was on a mission of Sustainable Development Goals to eliminate poverty and make the earth a prosperous planet by 2030.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan United Nations Flood Visit Hyderabad Sukkur Geneva Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Growth of national Olympic Movement was driven by ..

Growth of national Olympic Movement was driven by contributions of distinguished ..

3 minutes ago
 Social activist calls for joint efforts for needy ..

Social activist calls for joint efforts for needy people

4 minutes ago
 PTI's Lahore senior vice president joins IPP

PTI's Lahore senior vice president joins IPP

4 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber demands cut in power tariff

Lahore Chamber demands cut in power tariff

4 minutes ago
 Journey to progress pivoted on adherence to good g ..

Journey to progress pivoted on adherence to good governance principles: Sami Sae ..

4 minutes ago
 12 POs arrested, arms recovered

12 POs arrested, arms recovered

4 minutes ago
China proposes 8 tasks to ensure food security

China proposes 8 tasks to ensure food security

4 minutes ago
 China mulls improving system for small-scale value ..

China mulls improving system for small-scale value-added tax payers

4 minutes ago
 Chinese customs seize 114 ivory products

Chinese customs seize 114 ivory products

4 minutes ago
 Energy Ministry finalizes proposals about electric ..

Energy Ministry finalizes proposals about electricity bills, to present in cabin ..

32 minutes ago

Sharjah to host first Gulf-Iraq Business Forum 26–27 September

33 minutes ago
 Entrepreneurship included in national single curri ..

Entrepreneurship included in national single curriculum of Pakistan

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan