Flood Havoc As Upper Chitral Cut-off From Rest Of Country

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:50 PM

Flood havoc as Upper Chitral cut-off from rest of country

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) ::Upper Chitral district cut off from the rest of the country with recently constructed RCC bridge at Ration was completely destroyed by the floods and Chitral-Peshawar highway also closed.

Floods wreaked havoc in Chitral and the newly constructed RCC Bridge at Ration on the only road leading to Upper Chitral District was destroyed by floods, leaving Upper Chitral District completely cut off from the rest of the country.

The road to Peshawar was also closed to all types of traffic at three places from Lowari tunnel to Bradam. The floods had caused debris and landslides on the road. The floods also wreaked havoc in the Kalash Valley.

There was also high-level flood in Chitral Gol Nala of Chitral Town. According to officials, the floods also wreaked havoc in Rambor village of Kailash Valley, where four houses were damaged due to the floods and the road was closed.

In the Upper Chitral district, floods had hit Bonni, Charon, Zeit, Ration and Brap. In Lower Chitral, floods have devastated Janjirat Koh, Shishi Koh, Arsun, Burns, Bradam Ishrat, Rimbor and others. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

According to officials, a paved bridge was recently constructed at the ration site, which was destroyed by floods, cutting off Upper Chitral District and Gilgit-Baltistan from Chitral.

According to the National Highway Authority, a missionary has been sent to open the Peshawar road and traffic will be restored soon. Power supply to the area from the hydroelectric plant has been suspended due to floods in Goalin Gol Nala.

