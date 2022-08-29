UrduPoint.com

Flood-hit-areas; NH&MP Teams Took Active Part In Relief Activities

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Flood-hit-areas; NH&MP teams took active part in relief activities

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Teams of National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) were taking active part in relief activities in flood hit areas of south Punjab and Kashmore and providing essential items to the affected people.

NH&MP spokesperson said in a statement on Monday that NH&MP officials were surveying the flood hit areas to identify suitable areas/points to set up medical camps adding that the relief operation was ongoing in Taunsa Sharif, Rojhan, Rajanpur and Kashmore on the orders and supervision of Inspector General NH&MP Khalid Mahmood, DIG central 2-Zone Shahid Javed and sector commander Atif Chaudhry.

They were working on self help basis and have so far provided relief goods including Atta, Ghee, sugar, milk, pulses, biscuits, necessary medicines, mineral water, kids clothes, pairs of shoe, blankets, bed sheets and tents. He added that more relief goods would be sent to the flooded areas in the second phase.

