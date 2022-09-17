Flood-hit areas report 37 more deaths during last 24 hours

(@Abdulla99267510)

The official figures shared by National Disaster Management Authority show that the death toll has jumped to 154 in different parts of the country.

According to the latest figures, 37 more people have died of floods across the country taking the total number of casualties to 154. The number of injured persons has soared to 12, 850 injured whereas a total of 1,921,622 houses have been damaged.

The NDMA further says that 935,795 cattle swept away in flood waters across the country.

On other hand, Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs, Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the government is making all-out efforts to provide maximum relief to flood-hit people.

Talking to a local private tv channel, he said despite economic challenges, the government is committed to extend relief to poor masses.

The Advisor said the coalition government after coming into power is trying to stabilize the country's economy and managed to protect the country from default.