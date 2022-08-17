UrduPoint.com

Flood Hit Balochistan Awaits Help From Philanthropists, NGOs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Flash floods caused by abnormally heavy monsoon rains in Balochistan have wreaked havoc as over 20,000 houses have been destroyed, 200 lives lost and the standing crops on over 200,000 acres also destroyed.

People of Balochistan who were hit by natural calamity are seeking help from philanthropists and NGOs to mitigate the sufferings of their families.

The provincial government failed to provide relief for flood affectees despite the fact that Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued warnings that the country was expected to receive "above average rainfall" during the monsoon season this year.

At least 200 people lost their lives, 96 people got injured amid the heavy rains and floods in Balochistan during the monsoon season which started on June 10.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported that the heavy rains caused loss of over 500,000 livestock and damaged multiple roads in Balochistan.

Eight different highways with 960 km length and 18 bridges were damaged due to the floods, it added.

Moreover, tube wells, solar panels and other forms of communications were severely damaged due to the rains.

Around 25 dams were washed away and many link roads were destroyed in the province due to heavy rain. The train service was also badly affected due to floodwater in the area. Scores of cattle head perished and crops and orchards ruined. The Balochistan government has approved the establishment of Balochistan Relief Fund to provide relief to the flood-affected people in the province.

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government said, the purpose of setting up the fund is to provide maximum relief to the flood affected people and expedite the rehabilitation activities in the region.

He informed that Balochistan cabinet members would pay one month's salary for the flood-affected people in the province. The cabinet also decided to pay one day's salary of government employees in the Balochistan relief fund to support the flood-affected people.

