Flood-hit families get Rs 240m in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration disbursed Rs 240 million among 9600 families affected by floods in Esa Khel through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The amount was distributed at the rate of Rs 25,000 per family under Flood Relief Cash Assistance, said Central Camp in-charge BISP, Muhammad Saleem here on Sunday while talking to the media.

For this purpose, four special payment centers had been setup in the areas including Public library, Union Council Kalor, Union council Taraag and in Kamer Mushani union council Taekhail.

All payment centers were remained open on Saturday for the disbursement of payment to the affectees, he added.

The administration directed the staff concerned to remain present at the campsites to fully cooperate and facilitate the people in their respective regions.

Affected families could send their CNIC number to 8171 for registration in Flood ReliefCash Assistance programme and upon receiving message they could visit their nearbycampsite to receive payment, he added.