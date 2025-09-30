Flood-hit families to get transparent compensation

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali on Tuesday said that flood-affected families in the district would receive transparent and timely compensation under the Punjab government’s directives.

She visited flood-hit villages in Sambrial tehsil and reviewed the ongoing damage assessment survey being carried out under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Flood Rehabilitation Program 2025.

The DC said the survey was being updated live through an Android app, with data verified at tehsil, district, Urban Unit, and Punjab IT Board levels before being forwarded to the Bank of Punjab for financial assistance.

She directed the survey teams to complete the process within the given timeline so that affected families could get relief without delay. Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Ghulam Fatima Bandyal also accompanied her during the visit.