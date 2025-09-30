Flood-hit Families To Get Transparent Compensation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 07:18 PM
Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali on Tuesday said that flood-affected families in the district would receive transparent and timely compensation under the Punjab government’s directives
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali on Tuesday said that flood-affected families in the district would receive transparent and timely compensation under the Punjab government’s directives.
She visited flood-hit villages in Sambrial tehsil and reviewed the ongoing damage assessment survey being carried out under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Flood Rehabilitation Program 2025.
The DC said the survey was being updated live through an Android app, with data verified at tehsil, district, Urban Unit, and Punjab IT Board levels before being forwarded to the Bank of Punjab for financial assistance.
She directed the survey teams to complete the process within the given timeline so that affected families could get relief without delay. Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Ghulam Fatima Bandyal also accompanied her during the visit.
Recent Stories
SEC approves launch of 'Sharjah Census 2025' project
Etihad Rail to complete solar-powered Ghuwaifat freight terminal by end of 2025
ADAFSA confirms ban on cryptocurrency mining on farms, promoting responsible agr ..
UAE Chess Federation to field five players at People of Determination Chess Olym ..
Masood, Mohammad Khan star as Grace Academy crushes KGS by 268 runs
Emirates’ safety rules for customer usage of power banks onboard, now in full ..
‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ national campaign: Ajman's ..
Ducab Group acquires Oman’s National Cable Factory to accelerate Sultanate’s ..
Chadian President honours UAE CEO with Officer of National Order
Dubai Press Club announces graduation of second cohort of Arab Podcast Programme ..
Etihad Airways returns to Zanzibar with summer flights
Women leaders share tech stories at Women in Technology Forum
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commerce Minister condemns Quetta blast reaffirms resolve against terrorism42 minutes ago
-
Provinces free to decide on usage of their allocated water share: Sanaullah42 minutes ago
-
Ayaz congratulates armed forces, nation on successful test of Fatah-442 minutes ago
-
Education minister terms PSL standardization historic milestone42 minutes ago
-
Rana Sanaullah swears in as Senator52 minutes ago
-
PESCO chairman urges KP CS for early recovery of abducted linemen52 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses bail of accused involved in immolating his wife52 minutes ago
-
WASA MD orders for accelerating anti-dengue measures52 minutes ago
-
PSCA to host ASEAN Capacity Building Conference in Nov1 hour ago
-
Mayor Karachi inaugurates Imam Mehdi Park and Sports Ground at a cost of Rs 150 million1 hour ago
-
Governor KP, PM’s Climate Focal Person for joint action on flood relief, climate-resilient develop ..1 hour ago
-
BZU launches 23 new programs, overcomes Rs 670m deficit: VC1 hour ago