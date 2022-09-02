Flood-hit forests' assessment in progress: Minister

Punjab Forest & Wildlife Minister Syed Abbas Ali Shah on Friday said that assessment of forests losses inflicted by the floods was underway

Talking to media persons, the minister said that measures were being taken to assess the losses caused by the flood-hit forests at various areas. The recent flood had affected the forests, he said and added that the valuation was underway. "Steps will be taken to restore forests", he informed. He said that targeted plantation drive was ongoing.

He said that to provide foolproof security, steps were being taken by ensuring security-wall and CCTV cameras at Safari park and Changa Manga.

To a question, he said that during his visit to Safari park, Lahore Zoo, Changa Manga and Jallo Park he found that these sites needed improvement.

To another question, he said on the basis of suggestions received, necessary steps had been ordered for the betterment of these places of public entertainment.

The minister said that he would visit the sites again to review progress on development work.

Responding to a question regarding monsoon plantation, he said that targeted tree plantation was underway to cover maximum areas suitable for the purpose to achieve set targets.

He said that the floods had affected the vast forests area, adding that time would be required for their rehabilitation and restoration.