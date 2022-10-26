UrduPoint.com

Flood-hit Hindu Families Receives Diwali Gifts

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Flood-hit Hindu families receives Diwali gifts

Over 500 flood hit Hindu families in Sukkur here on Wednesday received gifts, food packages, hygiene kits, mosquito nets and shoes to celebrate the religious festival Diwali

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Over 500 flood hit Hindu families in Sukkur here on Wednesday received gifts, food packages, hygiene kits, mosquito nets and shoes to celebrate the religious festival Diwali.

Special events for the distribution of Diwali gifts were simultaneously organized in temples across the northern Sindh including Sukkur, Kashmore- Kandhkot, Thull, Jacobabad and other areas where 2,000 food packages, 3,700 pairs of shoes and 2,000 mosquito nets were distributed among the families.

Al-Khidmat's community services program, gifts were distributed among the families in temples across Sindh ahead of Diwali. The organisation also set up a free tuck shop for children and distributed cooked food among attendees.

Addressing on the occasion, the organization's Senior Vice President Syed Ihsan Ullah Waqas said that celebrating happiness is an unalienable right of all human beings. It is very important that we all should actively participate in celebrations of such people who might be deprived of their happiness for any reason whatsoever, he added.

He said that Hindus living in Pakistan were patriotic and play a role in the country's development of the country. For the establishment of peace in society, it is necessary to discourage religious hatred as much as possible, promoting tolerance, inclusivity and religious harmony, Syed Ihsan Ullah added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Flood Sukkur Jacobabad Kandhkot All

Recent Stories

Dr Yasmin orders preparing PC1 for girls hostel at ..

Dr Yasmin orders preparing PC1 for girls hostel at UCHS

53 seconds ago
 Pakistan Navy shooter wins bronze medal in maiden ..

Pakistan Navy shooter wins bronze medal in maiden ISSF 2022 championship

1 minute ago
 New UK Prime Minister to Restore Fracking Ban - Re ..

New UK Prime Minister to Restore Fracking Ban - Reports

1 minute ago
 Arshad Sharif's postmortem completed at PIMS

Arshad Sharif's postmortem completed at PIMS

1 minute ago
 Awareness, destigmatization of mental health vital ..

Awareness, destigmatization of mental health vital to build a healthy society: P ..

2 minutes ago
 Parliamentarian discuss new tehsils proposals with ..

Parliamentarian discuss new tehsils proposals with Chief Minister Punjab

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.