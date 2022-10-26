Flood-hit Hindu families receives Diwali gifts

Over 500 flood hit Hindu families in Sukkur here on Wednesday received gifts, food packages, hygiene kits, mosquito nets and shoes to celebrate the religious festival Diwali

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Over 500 flood hit Hindu families in Sukkur here on Wednesday received gifts, food packages, hygiene kits, mosquito nets and shoes to celebrate the religious festival Diwali.

Special events for the distribution of Diwali gifts were simultaneously organized in temples across the northern Sindh including Sukkur, Kashmore- Kandhkot, Thull, Jacobabad and other areas where 2,000 food packages, 3,700 pairs of shoes and 2,000 mosquito nets were distributed among the families.

Al-Khidmat's community services program, gifts were distributed among the families in temples across Sindh ahead of Diwali. The organisation also set up a free tuck shop for children and distributed cooked food among attendees.

Addressing on the occasion, the organization's Senior Vice President Syed Ihsan Ullah Waqas said that celebrating happiness is an unalienable right of all human beings. It is very important that we all should actively participate in celebrations of such people who might be deprived of their happiness for any reason whatsoever, he added.

He said that Hindus living in Pakistan were patriotic and play a role in the country's development of the country. For the establishment of peace in society, it is necessary to discourage religious hatred as much as possible, promoting tolerance, inclusivity and religious harmony, Syed Ihsan Ullah added.