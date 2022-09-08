Flood-hit Saggu Bridge on N-50 reopens to traffic

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The flood-hit Saggu Bridge in Dera Ismail Khan was reopened to traffic on Thursday resuming road connectivity between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Located on N-50, the Saggu Bridge connects Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Balochistan.

The traffic flow was disrupted after the flash floods had damaged the structure.

The prime minister had visited the said bridge on Wednesday to review the rehabilitation work.