UrduPoint.com

Flood Hit Tourist Destinations Will Be Restored On Priority: Awn Chaudry

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Flood hit tourist destinations will be restored on priority: Awn Chaudry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Tourism and sports, Awn Chaudry on Monday said the worst ever flooding in the history of Pakistan has caused much damage to the tourist destinations especially in the north and the government will utilize all resources to restore these destinations on priority.

In a statement on the situation of floods in the country, Awn Chaudry said, it is the need of the hour that nation must unite leaving all the differences behind and come forward to help those affected by the natural disaster of floods and take the country out of crisis on this difficult time, said a press release.

"The propaganda against collecting funds by the government is a shameful act by some political agents in this situation, making bad image of the country that is hit by one of the most serious climate catastrophes in the world. There was a dire need to use all of the funds on reconstruction of damaged infrastructure and rehabilitation of flood victims," he said.

Besides desperation and displacement caused by floods in Sindh, Punjab, KPK, Gilgit Baltistan and Baluchistan, there were several tourists trapped in floods affected areas who were rescued by the authorities and the role of Pak Army in all the worst situations is remarkable for providing timely relief to the masses, he said.

Due to the damaged infrastructure, he said the popular tourist destinations will not be receiving tourists till the infrastructure is restored and the business including hotel industry and transport in those areas will face serious financial problems.

Tourism was the blooming industry to support the economy and these floods caused much destruction to the sites of tourism attractions, damaging roads infrastructure, sweeping away bridges, electric poles and top of the worst is the casualties and damage to the life and properties of people in Swat, Dir, Kalam, Kumrat, Chitral, Gilgit Baltistan, Kohistan, Sindh, Baluchistan, Punjab etc.

He appealed to the nation and international community to come forward to help people battling the deadly flood damage as their donations will be used for the emergency relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected people.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Sports Business Punjab Flood Swat Hotel Gilgit Baltistan Chitral Dir Kohistan Awn Chaudry All Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman I ..

Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman Imran , Tarin, Leghari and Jhag ..

2 hours ago
 Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all se ..

Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all set to start tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw fro ..

Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw from IMF deal

3 hours ago
 What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in ..

What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in format?

5 hours ago
 Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pa ..

Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pakistan

6 hours ago
 COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief ..

COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief efforts

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.