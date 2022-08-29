Flood hit tourist destinations will be restored on priority: Awn Chaudry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Tourism and sports, Awn Chaudry on Monday said the worst ever flooding in the history of Pakistan has caused much damage to the tourist destinations especially in the north and the government will utilize all resources to restore these destinations on priority.

In a statement on the situation of floods in the country, Awn Chaudry said, it is the need of the hour that nation must unite leaving all the differences behind and come forward to help those affected by the natural disaster of floods and take the country out of crisis on this difficult time, said a press release.

"The propaganda against collecting funds by the government is a shameful act by some political agents in this situation, making bad image of the country that is hit by one of the most serious climate catastrophes in the world. There was a dire need to use all of the funds on reconstruction of damaged infrastructure and rehabilitation of flood victims," he said.

Besides desperation and displacement caused by floods in Sindh, Punjab, KPK, Gilgit Baltistan and Baluchistan, there were several tourists trapped in floods affected areas who were rescued by the authorities and the role of Pak Army in all the worst situations is remarkable for providing timely relief to the masses, he said.

Due to the damaged infrastructure, he said the popular tourist destinations will not be receiving tourists till the infrastructure is restored and the business including hotel industry and transport in those areas will face serious financial problems.

Tourism was the blooming industry to support the economy and these floods caused much destruction to the sites of tourism attractions, damaging roads infrastructure, sweeping away bridges, electric poles and top of the worst is the casualties and damage to the life and properties of people in Swat, Dir, Kalam, Kumrat, Chitral, Gilgit Baltistan, Kohistan, Sindh, Baluchistan, Punjab etc.

He appealed to the nation and international community to come forward to help people battling the deadly flood damage as their donations will be used for the emergency relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected people.