Flood Hits Motorway Link Road Areas In Bahawalpur
Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2025 | 03:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The floodwater from Sutlej River entered the areas situated along Jhangra
Bypass in Bahawalpur which connected the region with Multan-Sukker Motorway M-5.
Deputy Commissioner Office Bahawalpur has confirmed that floods from Sutlej
River has inundated the above mentioned areas.
Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq said that machinery was engaged
day and night to strengthen both sides of Jhangra Inter-Link road in order to
save it from floodwater.
Kaalay Khan, a resident of the area told APP that breaches had occurred in
zamindara (private) dykes in areas located near Motorway Inter-Link road
Jhangra due to which many areas including Pipli Rajan, Shamsabad,
Nawabpura, Baqa Pur, and others were inundated.
“Hundreds of houses
and standing crops spread over thousands of acres were damaged by
flood coming from Sutlej River”, he said.
Another resident, Akmal Khan told that breach had occurred in Bhinda Wais
zamindara dyke and floodwater had reached near Motorway M-5, adding that
however, Multan-Sukker Motorway was safe as its both sides were stronger.
He said that floods had also entered rural areas including Miani, Warhelan,
Ghalwan and Sadaat villages.
Meanwhile, Commissioner, Bahawalpur division, Ms Musarrat Jabeen,
Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq and MNA Malik Iqbal Channer
visited the flood-hit areas and inspected the situation. They directed the
departments concerned to ensure provision of relief to the flood victims.
