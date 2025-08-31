Flood hits Motorway Link road areas in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The floodwater from Sutlej River entered the areas situated along Jhangra

Bypass in Bahawalpur which connected the region with Multan-Sukker Motorway M-5.

Deputy Commissioner Office Bahawalpur has confirmed that floods from Sutlej

River has inundated the above mentioned areas.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq said that machinery was engaged

day and night to strengthen both sides of Jhangra Inter-Link road in order to

save it from floodwater.

Kaalay Khan, a resident of the area told APP that breaches had occurred in

zamindara (private) dykes in areas located near Motorway Inter-Link road

Jhangra due to which many areas including Pipli Rajan, Shamsabad,

Nawabpura, Baqa Pur, and others were inundated.

“Hundreds of houses

and standing crops spread over thousands of acres were damaged by

flood coming from Sutlej River”, he said.

Another resident, Akmal Khan told that breach had occurred in Bhinda Wais

zamindara dyke and floodwater had reached near Motorway M-5, adding that

however, Multan-Sukker Motorway was safe as its both sides were stronger.

He said that floods had also entered rural areas including Miani, Warhelan,

Ghalwan and Sadaat villages.

Meanwhile, Commissioner, Bahawalpur division, Ms Musarrat Jabeen,

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq and MNA Malik Iqbal Channer

visited the flood-hit areas and inspected the situation. They directed the

departments concerned to ensure provision of relief to the flood victims.