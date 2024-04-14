Flood In Chamarkan Village Damages Communication System
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Due to continued torrential rains from last Friday, while snowfall on the peaks of the mountain and Kalash village badly affected the communication system in the entire valley.
Talking to APP, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chitral Muhammad Imran Khan said that all appropriate measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the general public. He said that due to the heavy rain since last Friday, the flood hit different streams and the routes of several valleys were closed due to land sliding and falling heavy boulders from mountains.
The only land route connecting Chitral to other parts of the country is also closed for all kinds of traffic at Lowari tunnel, while Upper Chitral, Lutkoh and Kalash Valley’s roads were also closed for the safety of the general public.
He said the district administration and officials of the relevant department including TMAs, NHAs are working day and night for the opening of roads and ensuring communication systems. He said that Chamarkan village was badly affected by chowchow goal nullah as a link road, pedestrian bridge, irrigation stream and water supply pipelines were also destroyed due to floods.
He said that road connection would be restored soon to different areas and a guideline has already been issued to the general public to avoid unnecessary travelling. DC Muhammad Imran Khan said the officials of the PDMA, TMA and NHAs are working hard with heavy machinery in opening the main and link roads.
APP/ijz/1705
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Business community commends Governor KP for keeping official residence open for public during Eid10 minutes ago
-
PAJCCI commend Railways over increasing its revenue, suggests launching of cargo trains19 minutes ago
-
DC visits Ravi zone, reviews proposed development sites19 minutes ago
-
CM announces reduction of roti price to Rs1619 minutes ago
-
Citizen's rights are protected on platform given by 'Awami Leader': Bilawal19 minutes ago
-
161000 tourists visit scenic places in Orakzai district19 minutes ago
-
Baisakhi encompasses cultural equality, universal unity sans borders20 minutes ago
-
Bilawal highlights climate crisis amidst rain-related losses in country29 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked30 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses regret over loss of precious lives in rain related accidents40 minutes ago
-
Tordher police arrested two member of robbers gang60 minutes ago
-
Police arrests accused involved in child abuse case1 hour ago