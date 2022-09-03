UrduPoint.com

Flood In Manchar Lake:people Requested To Evacuate And Take Safety Measures

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2022 | 10:42 PM

Flood in Manchar Lake:people requested to evacuate and take safety measures

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Fareed Uddin Saturday issued an order to evacuate the area following the wave wash and increasing water level in Manchar Lake, private TV Channel reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Fareed Uddin Saturday issued an order to evacuate the area following the wave wash and increasing water level in Manchar Lake, private tv Channel reported.

According to the official directive, the banks of Manchar Lake are likely to break at any time, so people are requested to evacuate.

"There is pressure on the dam of Manchar Lake from RD 54 to RD 58 and the water level in the lake started to rise. The situation of Manchar Lake has reached an extremely dangerous level due to wave wash, "it added.

The people have been requested to evacuate and take safety measures.

Related Topics

Water Dam Jamshoro TV From

Recent Stories

Nasir Shah took aerial view of flood hit areas

Nasir Shah took aerial view of flood hit areas

2 minutes ago
 IAEA says Ukraine nuclear plant cut from main powe ..

IAEA says Ukraine nuclear plant cut from main power line

2 minutes ago
 Waterborne diseases outbreak in flood-hit areas of ..

Waterborne diseases outbreak in flood-hit areas of Sindh

2 minutes ago
 International community to provide assistance to P ..

International community to provide assistance to Pakistan in flood calamity: Ahs ..

12 minutes ago
 Imran Khan urges overseas Pakistanis to invest in ..

Imran Khan urges overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 Imran Khan wants to save his skin by spreading ana ..

Imran Khan wants to save his skin by spreading anarchy: Marriyum Aurangzeb

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.