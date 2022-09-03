Flood in Manchar Lake:people requested to evacuate and take safety measures

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Fareed Uddin Saturday issued an order to evacuate the area following the wave wash and increasing water level in Manchar Lake, private TV Channel reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Fareed Uddin Saturday issued an order to evacuate the area following the wave wash and increasing water level in Manchar Lake, private tv Channel reported.

According to the official directive, the banks of Manchar Lake are likely to break at any time, so people are requested to evacuate.

"There is pressure on the dam of Manchar Lake from RD 54 to RD 58 and the water level in the lake started to rise. The situation of Manchar Lake has reached an extremely dangerous level due to wave wash, "it added.

The people have been requested to evacuate and take safety measures.