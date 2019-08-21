Flood in river Sutlej can affect 9 mauzas in district Multan: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak has said that flood in river Sutlej can affect nine mauzas in the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ):Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak has said that flood in river Sutlej can affect nine mauzas in the district.

During briefing to elected members, here on Tuesday, he informed that they have completed all possible arrangements to deal with expected flood situation. He added that five motor-boats, 20 rescuers, 30 life jackets have been arranged, and five livestock camps and another two camps for flood-hit people have been also established.

He said that in case of flood, the affectees will be shifted in two camps, set up at government schools.

Aamir Khattak stated that district administration has 1730 tents, provided by Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). In case of 50,000 cusec water, there would be no loss, he stated.

At Sutlej river bank Jhangra, Rescue 1122 has also installed its camps for timely help towards the people.

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, MPA Qasim Khan Langah, Malik Saleem Labar, and Wasif Raan were also present on this occasion.