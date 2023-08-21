Flood in Sutlej River: 100 pc evacuation of population from affected areas ordered

Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, directed 100 percent evacuation of the population from affected areas as per an alert issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, directed 100 percent evacuation of the population from affected areas as per an alert issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab.

He further said that keeping human lives safe from threats was a top priority of the civic bodies and other stakeholders.

He expressed these views while presiding over the review meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner's office, Lodhran regarding the flood in Sutlej river.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak made a detailed review of the arrangements taken to deal with the flood during the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Lodhran Abdul Rauf Mahr gave a detailed briefing about flood arrangements.

Mr Khattak gave special directions to set up tent villages on a large scale for the convenience of the flood victims in the two tehsils of the district including Kahror Pakka and Lodhran.

He expressed satisfaction with the arrangements of 24 relief camps set up across the district.

He also directed to ensure the provision of quality accommodation, food, and medical facilities to the flood victims in the relief camps.

Commissioner asked officials to establish tent villages in wide areas to provide accommodation facilities to the flood victims so that their capacity could be further increased as per the need.

He directed all the officials to improve the coordination among themselves and further improve the flood duty performance. Commissioner paid a visit to tent cities established in Haveli Naseer Khan and Bahawalgarh Kahror Pakka high school.

Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Ashraf Saleh briefed about the facilities provided in Haveli Nasir Khan Tent City while Assistant Commissioner Kahror Pakka Ghulam Hussain gave a briefing about the facilities provided in Bahawalgarh.