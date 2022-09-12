UrduPoint.com

Flood Level At Kotri Barrage Reduced To 588,300 Cusecs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2022 | 11:48 PM

The flood level at the Kotri Barrage, which is the last barrage before the Indus river met the sea, has been showing a reduction for a day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ):

The irrigation authorities on Monday informed that a decrease of 19,500 cusecs at the barrage had been recorded in 12 hours and 37,916 cusecs in the last 24 hours.

An irrigation official informed that a medium flood of 626,216 cusecs was recorded at the barrage on Sunday at 6 pm.

He added that after 12 hours the level dropped to 607,800 cusecs on Monday at 6 am while a further reduction to 588,300 cusecs was noted at 6 pm.

He said the level would lower further in the coming days.

