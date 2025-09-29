Flood level continues to drop at Kotri barrage

The flood level at the Kotri barrage dropped further on Monday to 367,049 cusecs after attaining a peak of 421,000 cusecs on September 27

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The flood level at the Kotri barrage dropped further on Monday to 367,049 cusecs after attaining a peak of 421,000 cusecs on September 27.

According to the irrigation officials, the barrage was releasing 345,794 cusecs downstream while over 21,000 cusecs water was supplied to its 4 canals.

The canals include KB Feeder, Old Phuleli, New Phuleli and Akram canals.

The flood peaked at 635,759 cusecs at Guddu and 571,800 cusecs at Sukkur barrages on September 16 and September 17, respectively.

