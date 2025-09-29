Open Menu

Flood Level Continues To Drop At Kotri Barrage

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2025 | 09:34 PM

Flood level continues to drop at Kotri barrage

The flood level at the Kotri barrage dropped further on Monday to 367,049 cusecs after attaining a peak of 421,000 cusecs on September 27

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The flood level at the Kotri barrage dropped further on Monday to 367,049 cusecs after attaining a peak of 421,000 cusecs on September 27.

According to the irrigation officials, the barrage was releasing 345,794 cusecs downstream while over 21,000 cusecs water was supplied to its 4 canals.

The canals include KB Feeder, Old Phuleli, New Phuleli and Akram canals.

The flood peaked at 635,759 cusecs at Guddu and 571,800 cusecs at Sukkur barrages on September 16 and September 17, respectively.

APP/zmb/

Recent Stories

WETEX kicks off tomorrow with participation of 3,1 ..

WETEX kicks off tomorrow with participation of 3,100 exhibitors

36 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Samoa o ..

UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Samoa on taking constitutional oath

37 minutes ago
 Amendment bill for immovable property distribution ..

Amendment bill for immovable property distribution presented in Punjab Assembly

6 minutes ago
 DG highlights importance of livestock sector

DG highlights importance of livestock sector

6 minutes ago
 Floods in Punjab affect 8-10 percent of corn, padd ..

Floods in Punjab affect 8-10 percent of corn, paddy and cotton crops

6 minutes ago
 Gold crosses Rs 4 lakh mark per tola for the first ..

Gold crosses Rs 4 lakh mark per tola for the first time in country's history

11 minutes ago
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr Usman ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar approves Rs 3.25m for t ..

6 minutes ago
 German Consul General calls on Mayor Karachi

German Consul General calls on Mayor Karachi

6 minutes ago
 NA condemns mistreatment of senior journalist Aija ..

NA condemns mistreatment of senior journalist Aijaz Ahmed

2 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts Int'l seminar on President Xi Jinping� ..

ISSI hosts Int'l seminar on President Xi Jinping’s Global Governance Initiativ ..

29 minutes ago
 NCHD, SSUET forge partnership to enhance Human Dev ..

NCHD, SSUET forge partnership to enhance Human Development through education

29 minutes ago
 Court dismisses plea against Falak Javed's physica ..

Court dismisses plea against Falak Javed's physical remand

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan