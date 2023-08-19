Open Menu

Flood Level Declining At Kotri Barrage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2023 | 10:24 PM

Flood level declining at Kotri Barrage

The flood level at Kotri Barrage, the last engineering structure on the Indus River before the Arabian Sea, has been constantly declining

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The flood level at Kotri Barrage, the last engineering structure on the Indus River before the Arabian Sea, has been constantly declining.

According to the irrigation authorities, a low flood of 168,020 cusecs was recorded upstream of the barrage on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 127,815 cusecs of water was being released downstream and the remaining quantum was discharged in the barrage's 4 canals including KB Feeder, Phuleli, Pinyari and Akram canals.

The barrage received a peak of 258,153 cusecs of water, which amounted to low flood, on August 9 while 220,908 cusecs were released downstream on the same day.

