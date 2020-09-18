UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flood Level Keeps Rising At Kotri Barrage

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 09:43 PM

Flood level keeps rising at Kotri barrage

The water level continues to increase at the Kotri barrage, the last engineering structure on the Indus river, where a low flood has been officially declared

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The water level continues to increase at the Kotri barrage, the last engineering structure on the Indus river, where a low flood has been officially declared.

The irrigation authorities in Jamshoro district on Friday morning recorded an increase of 6,031 cusecs in a span of 12 hours.

The water level in the upstream of the barrage was recorded as 281,860 cusecs and in the downstream at 263,975 cusecs.

Related Topics

Flood Water Jamshoro Kotri

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 97,469 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

Swedish Scientists Reveal COVID-19 Antibodies Can ..

6 minutes ago

Bilal Kakar terms Trade Terminal positive sign for ..

6 minutes ago

Berlin Says OPCW Continues Probe of Navalny Case, ..

6 minutes ago

IGP takes notice of killing of cop, seeks detailed ..

6 minutes ago

Qamar awarded as honorary lifetime membership of K ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.