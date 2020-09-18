Flood Level Keeps Rising At Kotri Barrage
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 09:43 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The water level continues to increase at the Kotri barrage, the last engineering structure on the Indus river, where a low flood has been officially declared.
The irrigation authorities in Jamshoro district on Friday morning recorded an increase of 6,031 cusecs in a span of 12 hours.
The water level in the upstream of the barrage was recorded as 281,860 cusecs and in the downstream at 263,975 cusecs.