Flood level keeps rising at Kotri barrage

The water level continues to increase at the Kotri barrage, the last engineering structure on the Indus river, where a low flood has been officially declared

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The water level continues to increase at the Kotri barrage, the last engineering structure on the Indus river, where a low flood has been officially declared.

The irrigation authorities in Jamshoro district on Friday morning recorded an increase of 6,031 cusecs in a span of 12 hours.

The water level in the upstream of the barrage was recorded as 281,860 cusecs and in the downstream at 263,975 cusecs.