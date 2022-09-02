Flood level slight increases in barrages

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The flood level at the barrages in Sindh Friday recorded a slight increase .

According to the Sindh Irrigation Department, 558,218 cusecs flood was recorded at Guddu barrage, 531,865 cusecs at Sukkur barrage and 447,024 cusecs at Kotri barrage.

The irrigation officials say that the river was still in the medium flood.

The flood level at the Kotri Barrage is likely to reach around 600,000 cusecs during the next few days.