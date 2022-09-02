UrduPoint.com

Flood Level Slight Increases In Barrages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2022 | 11:01 PM

Flood level slight increases in barrages

The flood level at the barrages in Sindh Friday recorded a slight increase

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The flood level at the barrages in Sindh Friday recorded a slight increase .

According to the Sindh Irrigation Department, 558,218 cusecs flood was recorded at Guddu barrage, 531,865 cusecs at Sukkur barrage and 447,024 cusecs at Kotri barrage.

The irrigation officials say that the river was still in the medium flood.

The flood level at the Kotri Barrage is likely to reach around 600,000 cusecs during the next few days.

Related Topics

Sindh Flood Sukkur Kotri

Recent Stories

73 new dengue cases reported

73 new dengue cases reported

1 minute ago
 German Regulator Underlines Importance of Energy-S ..

German Regulator Underlines Importance of Energy-Saving, LNG Amid Nord Stream Sh ..

1 minute ago
 Voting in Final Round of UK Prime Minister Electio ..

Voting in Final Round of UK Prime Minister Election Comes to End

1 minute ago
 AJK President for early provision of basic ameniti ..

AJK President for early provision of basic amenities to locals

1 minute ago
 White House Says Climate Advisor McCarthy Leaving, ..

White House Says Climate Advisor McCarthy Leaving, John Podesta to Become Energy ..

1 minute ago
 Police arrest 140 persons for depriving flood affe ..

Police arrest 140 persons for depriving flood affected people of financial aids ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.