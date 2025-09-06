Open Menu

Flood Level Slightly Drops At Kotri As Barrage Awaits Super Deluge

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Flood level slightly drops at Kotri as barrage awaits super deluge

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The water level at the Kotri barrage, one of the 3 barrages on the Indus River, slightly dropped on Saturday as the barrage awaits a super flood in over a week.

The irrigation officials told on Saturday that 243,055 cusecs was recorded in the barrage upstream and 222,500 cusecs in the downstream by 3 pm.

Around 20,000 cusecs water was being released in the 4 canals springing from Kotri.

