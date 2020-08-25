Flood likely in River Jhelum: FFD

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore has said that category-I flood (Range: 300,000 cusecs to 500,000 cusecs) is likely in River Jhelum during August 26-28 due to possible convergence of Southeasterly from Bay of Bengal and Southwesterly from Arabian Sea over the upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore has said that category-I flood (Range: 300,000 cusecs to 500,000 cusecs) is likely in River Jhelum during August 26-28 due to possible convergence of Southeasterly from Bay of Bengal and Southwesterly from Arabian Sea over the upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi.

According to FFD, widespread rain/wind-thundershowers with few heavy to very heavy Falls are expected over Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan & Kashmir including the upper catchments of Rivers Kabul, Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi resulting into increase in discharges of Rivers Kabul, Chenab & Ravi including their tributaries/ local nullahs.

FFD, Lahore, has also asked flood mitigation committee of Mangla Dam to remain alert and watch the situation critically and regulate the surplus flood water as per SOPs so as to avoid creating any flooding situation in the downstream area.

Presently, there is no riverine flood situation in the country with all main rivers flowing "Normal".

A combined live storage of 13.095 MAF which is 96.18% of total live storage of 13.614 MAF has been attained.

Tarbela and Mangla Reservoirs are presently 3.50 feet and 3.10 feet below their respective MCLs of 1550.00 feet and 1242.00 feet respectively.

Further Tarbela Dam Management Authority is also advised for effective monitoring and regulation of flows as per prevailing SOPs and Dam Safety Guidelines.

Well Marked Monsoon Low over southern parts of Rajasthan (India) and its neighbourhood is remained stationary with another fresh Monsoon Low has developed over Northern Bay of Bengal (India).

Besides this, Weak Seasonal Low continues to prevail over Western Balochistan with Westerly Wave trough prevailing over Northeastern parts of Afghanistan.

At present moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into lower half of Pakistan (upto 7000 feet) and into the upper half of the country (upto 5000 feet) with likelihood of their intensification.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain over Rawalpindi, & Gujranwala Divisions (Punjab), Malakand and D I Khan Divisions (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Kashmir including upper catchments of all the major rivers are expected during the next 24 hours.

FFD, Lahore, for the same period has predicted scattered wind-thundershower/rain with isolated Heavy Falls over Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot & Sanghar Districts of Sindh, Eastern Balochistan, in addition to isolated thunderstorm/rain over Lahore, Sargodha, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions (Punjab), and Sukkur and Larkana Districts (Sindh).