UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flood Likely In River Jhelum: FFD

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:32 PM

Flood likely in River Jhelum: FFD

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore has said that category-I flood (Range: 300,000 cusecs to 500,000 cusecs) is likely in River Jhelum during August 26-28 due to possible convergence of Southeasterly from Bay of Bengal and Southwesterly from Arabian Sea over the upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore has said that category-I flood (Range: 300,000 cusecs to 500,000 cusecs) is likely in River Jhelum during August 26-28 due to possible convergence of Southeasterly from Bay of Bengal and Southwesterly from Arabian Sea over the upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi.

According to FFD, widespread rain/wind-thundershowers with few heavy to very heavy Falls are expected over Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan & Kashmir including the upper catchments of Rivers Kabul, Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi resulting into increase in discharges of Rivers Kabul, Chenab & Ravi including their tributaries/ local nullahs.

FFD, Lahore, has also asked flood mitigation committee of Mangla Dam to remain alert and watch the situation critically and regulate the surplus flood water as per SOPs so as to avoid creating any flooding situation in the downstream area.

Presently, there is no riverine flood situation in the country with all main rivers flowing "Normal".

A combined live storage of 13.095 MAF which is 96.18% of total live storage of 13.614 MAF has been attained.

Tarbela and Mangla Reservoirs are presently 3.50 feet and 3.10 feet below their respective MCLs of 1550.00 feet and 1242.00 feet respectively.

Further Tarbela Dam Management Authority is also advised for effective monitoring and regulation of flows as per prevailing SOPs and Dam Safety Guidelines.

Well Marked Monsoon Low over southern parts of Rajasthan (India) and its neighbourhood is remained stationary with another fresh Monsoon Low has developed over Northern Bay of Bengal (India).

Besides this, Weak Seasonal Low continues to prevail over Western Balochistan with Westerly Wave trough prevailing over Northeastern parts of Afghanistan.

At present moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into lower half of Pakistan (upto 7000 feet) and into the upper half of the country (upto 5000 feet) with likelihood of their intensification.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain over Rawalpindi, & Gujranwala Divisions (Punjab), Malakand and D I Khan Divisions (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Kashmir including upper catchments of all the major rivers are expected during the next 24 hours.

FFD, Lahore, for the same period has predicted scattered wind-thundershower/rain with isolated Heavy Falls over Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot & Sanghar Districts of Sindh, Eastern Balochistan, in addition to isolated thunderstorm/rain over Lahore, Sargodha, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions (Punjab), and Sukkur and Larkana Districts (Sindh).

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Lahore Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Flood Water Dam Alert Hyderabad Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sukkur Gujranwala Larkana Same Jhelum Thatta Badin Sanghar Dadu Malakand Tharparkar I Khan August All From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

5 minutes ago

GCC Secretary General commends Arab Youth Centre I ..

5 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates Transport prepares to transport 265,000 s ..

20 minutes ago

Tikhanovskaya to Appeal Belarusian Supreme Court's ..

3 minutes ago

Taliban Likely to Address Power-Sharing During Isl ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.