UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flood Likely In Rivers Sutlej, Beas, Ravi, Chenab, Jhelum In Next 48 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 06:04 PM

Flood likely in Rivers Sutlej, Beas, Ravi, Chenab, Jhelum in next 48 hours

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that flood-like situation was expected in Rivers Sutlej, Beas, Ravi and Chenab including Jhelum (inflows at Mangla) during the next 48 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that flood-like situation was expected in Rivers Sutlej, Beas, Ravi and Chenab including Jhelum (inflows at Mangla) during the next 48 hours.

According to daily FFC report on Friday, the discharge in Rivers Sutlej and Ravi at rim stations will depend upon the flood water releases from dams located in Indian territory.

Medium flood flows was also expected in the Nullahs i.e. tributaries of River Ravi and Chenab including Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division, besides, medium to high flows in the local nullahs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during said period.

River Indus in "Tarbela-Sukkur Reach" and River Kabul in "Warsak - Nowshera Reach" are flowing in low flood. All other main rivers (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) are flowing normal.

Today's combined live storage of three major reservoirs is 10.963 MAF i.e. 80.12% of the maximum combined live storage capacity. Tarbela Dam has attained the level of 1547.19 feet against the maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet.

Yesterday's well marked monsoon low over North Madhya Pradesh (India) lies over Northeast Rajasthan (India), injecting moist current from Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea into the upper catchments of Rivers Sutlej, Beas, Ravi, Chenab and to some extent River Jhelum and North-Northeastern Punjab.

Trough of westerly wave continues to prevail over Northeastern Afghanistan. Seasonal low still persists over Northern Balochistan. Moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 5000 feet and may become strong.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, widespread thunderstorm/rain with scattered heavy falls and very heavy falls at isolated places is expected over Punjab (Rawalpindi & Gujranwala Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat & Bannu Divisions), besides, upper catchments of Rivers Kabul, Indus & Jhelum during the next 24 hours.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls may also occur over upper catchments of Rivers Chenab, Ravi, Beas and Sutlej including Sargodha, Lahore & Bahawalpur Divisions of Punjab, besides, isolated thunderstorm/rain over Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan & D.G. Khan Divisions (Punjab), D.I. Khan Division (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Eastern Balochistan during the same period.

Widespread thunderstorm/rain with scattered heavy to very heavy falls and extremely heavy falls at isolated places is expected over the upper catchments of Rivers Sutlej, Beas, Ravi & Chenab and to some extent the catchment area of river Jhelum including Northeastern Punjab during the next 48 hours.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls and one or two extremely heavy falls may occur over D.G. Khan Division.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity is expected over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal & Multan Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ( Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions).

Flood like situation is expected in Rivers Sutlej, Beas, Ravi & Chenab including Jhelum (inflows at Mangla) during the said period.

Related Topics

India Lahore Multan Afghanistan Kabul Faisalabad Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Water Dam Sahiwal Kohat Mardan Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Same Nowshera Jhelum Malakand May All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

UK LibDem Leader Agrees to Discuss Corbyn's No-Dea ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish Defense Chiefs Arrive at Southeastern Bord ..

2 minutes ago

Bangladesh eyes new Rohingya repatriation attempt ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues t ..

9 minutes ago

Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court (PHC) inaugurat ..

9 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner holds open kachehri to solve p ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.