Open Menu

Flood Loss Assessment Survey Begins In Multan

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 08:54 PM

Flood loss assessment survey begins in Multan

A large-scale survey was launched on Friday across the division to assess damages caused by recent floods as a total of 267 teams have been deployed for this task across the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) A large-scale survey was launched on Friday across the division to assess damages caused by recent floods as a total of 267 teams have been deployed for this task across the region.

According to the Commissioner Multan Division, Amir Karim Khan, 89 teams have been deployed in Multan, 67 in Vehari, 85 in Khanewal and 26 have been deployed in district Lodhran.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that the survey teams will record details of human casualties, injuries, damaged houses, standing crops and livestock losses. He said that all data will be entered through an Android application and later verified with NADRA and other relevant institutions.

Compensation for eligible victims will be disbursed through the Bank of Punjab, he said and added that special disbursement centers have been set up where biometric verification and instant payment facilities will be provided.

He maintained that the survey will be completed within a month and a complaint redressal committee has also been established on the central dashboard to address grievances within seven days.

He instructed all survey teams to maintain transparency in daily reporting and warned that negligence in damage assessment would not be tolerated.

Recent Stories

ADNEC Group wins four honours at Gulf Sustainabili ..

ADNEC Group wins four honours at Gulf Sustainability Awards 2025

57 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian te ..

Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian team for avoiding handshakes wit ..

1 hour ago
 Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan

Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in GCC Railway Authority Council ..

UAE participates in GCC Railway Authority Council meeting in Riyadh

1 hour ago
 Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years o ..

Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years of silence

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason beh ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakista ..

2 hours ago
ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yad ..

ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rau ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, bu ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials

3 hours ago
 Dasu project: RCC works on main dam to begin next ..

Dasu project: RCC works on main dam to begin next year

2 minutes ago
 Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan lar ..

Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..

4 hours ago
 Flood loss assessment survey begins in Multan

Flood loss assessment survey begins in Multan

2 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in S ..

Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan