Flood loss assessment survey begins in Multan

A large-scale survey was launched on Friday across the division to assess damages caused by recent floods as a total of 267 teams have been deployed for this task across the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) A large-scale survey was launched on Friday across the division to assess damages caused by recent floods as a total of 267 teams have been deployed for this task across the region.

According to the Commissioner Multan Division, Amir Karim Khan, 89 teams have been deployed in Multan, 67 in Vehari, 85 in Khanewal and 26 have been deployed in district Lodhran.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that the survey teams will record details of human casualties, injuries, damaged houses, standing crops and livestock losses. He said that all data will be entered through an Android application and later verified with NADRA and other relevant institutions.

Compensation for eligible victims will be disbursed through the Bank of Punjab, he said and added that special disbursement centers have been set up where biometric verification and instant payment facilities will be provided.

He maintained that the survey will be completed within a month and a complaint redressal committee has also been established on the central dashboard to address grievances within seven days.

He instructed all survey teams to maintain transparency in daily reporting and warned that negligence in damage assessment would not be tolerated.