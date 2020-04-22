Flood losses: Survey completed to compensate farmers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :District administration completed survey to assess losses faced by farmers due to recent floods in river Chenab.

The recent wave of floods in river Chenab affected crops in six Muazajat including Narol, Binda, and Mughal. Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak along with MNA Rana Qasim Noon visited Sheeni Miani on Wednesday. DC talking to local farmers stated that they would be compensated. He added if any area was not surveyed properly,the local people could contact and the area would be re-surveyed.

The government was committed to provide compensation. The survey report would be submitted to Punjab government in near future. Punjab Disaster Management Authority would also assess losses.

MNA Rana Qasim Noon also spoke and stated that he was shocked over losses to the farmers. He assured that the incumbent government was standing by the farmers and it would compensate losses. He also added that he himself would pursue case of the farming community.