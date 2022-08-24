UrduPoint.com

Flood Losses To Be Evaluated After Assessment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 07:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue and Relief Commissioner Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Wednesday said that losses caused by the recent flood would be evaluated after assessing.

He said that flood victims should face difficulties with bravery and patience.

He remarked these views during meeting about the flood situation, in which Secretary Housing Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Deputy Commissioners Rajanpur, DG Khan participated in the video link meeting in Taunsa.

The flood situation and damages were discussed in the meeting. The relief activities for the flood victims in Rajanpur, DG Khan districts were also considered.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Anwar Baryar gave briefing about the distribution of relief goods to the flood victims of DG Khan.

The DC Rajanpur, Deputy Commissioner DG Khan said that relief activities were underway in flood affected areas of both the districts in effective way.

Thousands of tents, food hampers and other relief items are being distributed among the victims and three times meal also being provided.

All the officers were working day and night to provide relief to the victims during various spells of flood.

