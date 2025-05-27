Flood measures reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) In anticipation of potential flooding during the upcoming monsoon season, a joint meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and District Emergency board was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Waseem on Tuesday.

The meeting was convened to review precautionary measures, emergency preparedness, and flood protection arrangements across the district. It was attended by ADCG Umar Farooq, Assistant Commissioners, officers from the Irrigation Department, Rescue 1122, Health, Highways, Buildings, Agriculture, Livestock, Local Government, Civil Defence, and engineers from the Pakistan Army.

The DC emphasized the importance of proactive planning, directing all departments to complete monsoon preparations on a priority basis and ensure field-level implementation of emergency protocols. "The safety of human lives and property is our top priority," he stated.

During the meeting, the Executive Engineer Irrigation briefed attendees on current water levels in the Chenab and Jhelum rivers, flood-prone areas, and the state of flood protection infrastructure.

He noted that reconnaissance of all flood embankments has been completed, with repair work nearing completion. Machinery and field personnel are on high alert for rapid response in case of emergency.

The meeting focused on a three-point agenda: reconnaissance and repair of flood embankments under the supervision of the Pakistan Army, anti-erosion measures along the Chenab and Jhelum rivers, and a comprehensive review of preemptive emergency preparations.

The DC instructed all departments to strengthen inter-departmental coordination, implement the emergency plan effectively, and keep all machinery, equipment, and personnel in a state of readiness.

Departments were also directed to submit regular progress reports to ensure timely and efficient response to any potential disaster.