Flood Measures Reviewed
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) In anticipation of potential flooding during the upcoming monsoon season, a joint meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and District Emergency board was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Waseem on Tuesday.
The meeting was convened to review precautionary measures, emergency preparedness, and flood protection arrangements across the district. It was attended by ADCG Umar Farooq, Assistant Commissioners, officers from the Irrigation Department, Rescue 1122, Health, Highways, Buildings, Agriculture, Livestock, Local Government, Civil Defence, and engineers from the Pakistan Army.
The DC emphasized the importance of proactive planning, directing all departments to complete monsoon preparations on a priority basis and ensure field-level implementation of emergency protocols. "The safety of human lives and property is our top priority," he stated.
During the meeting, the Executive Engineer Irrigation briefed attendees on current water levels in the Chenab and Jhelum rivers, flood-prone areas, and the state of flood protection infrastructure.
He noted that reconnaissance of all flood embankments has been completed, with repair work nearing completion. Machinery and field personnel are on high alert for rapid response in case of emergency.
The meeting focused on a three-point agenda: reconnaissance and repair of flood embankments under the supervision of the Pakistan Army, anti-erosion measures along the Chenab and Jhelum rivers, and a comprehensive review of preemptive emergency preparations.
The DC instructed all departments to strengthen inter-departmental coordination, implement the emergency plan effectively, and keep all machinery, equipment, and personnel in a state of readiness.
Departments were also directed to submit regular progress reports to ensure timely and efficient response to any potential disaster.
Recent Stories
Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..
Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience
Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone
ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs
5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines
UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025
3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor
Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..
Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade
Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 260,780 cusecs water5 minutes ago
-
Flood measures reviewed5 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign underway5 minutes ago
-
Fitna of Khawarij under Indian patronage an attack on Islam: Experts5 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 holds mock exercise amid pre-monsoon preparedness5 minutes ago
-
EPD extends vehicle emission testing deadline15 minutes ago
-
PFA lodges FIR against counterfeit cold drinks unit15 minutes ago
-
Ijaz Ahmad Mehsud assumes charge as Superintendent at Dera Central Jail, vows to launches jail refor ..15 minutes ago
-
IHC Judges’ Transfer Case: AGP conclude arguments15 minutes ago
-
18 Sialkot farmers receive tractors, seeders15 minutes ago
-
Extension in Afghan nationals’ visas: 4-member gang busted15 minutes ago
-
Nationwide anti-polio drive targets over 45.4 million children: NEOC Coordinator24 minutes ago