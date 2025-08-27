Flood Monitoring At Head Marala Barrage
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2025 | 12:40 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner(DC) Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain and Deputy Commissioner(DC) Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali stayed overnight at Head Marala Barrage to monitor the flood situation amid unusually high water levels.
According to an official spokesperson,officers reviewed protective arrangements and instructed concerned departments to remain on high alert.
They emphasized ensuring the safety of local residents and a prompt response to any emergencies arising from the flood situation,urging continuous monitoring of the river and surrounding areas.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Flood relief operations continue at River Chenab7 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam visits GB emergency center, assures full support for flood relief7 minutes ago
-
DC enforces section144,bans public gatherings at flood sites17 minutes ago
-
Kashmir's daughter crowned with "The Pride of Pakistan" award17 minutes ago
-
Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): A beacon of mercy for all creations17 minutes ago
-
Army joins relief efforts as high flood levels recorded in River Chenab27 minutes ago
-
Fake milk factory unearthed in Sillanwali37 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes on Syria, Nasser Hospital in Gaza37 minutes ago
-
Flood monitoring at Head Marala Barrage37 minutes ago
-
DC inspects BHU Garah Baloch, orders improvements in healthcare services57 minutes ago
-
'Coffee' becomes a cultural phenomenon for City youth as consumption doubles, Experts Reveal57 minutes ago
-
20 evacuated from floodwater1 hour ago