Flood Monitoring At Head Marala Barrage

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Flood monitoring at Head Marala Barrage

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner(DC) Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain and Deputy Commissioner(DC) Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali stayed overnight at Head Marala Barrage to monitor the flood situation amid unusually high water levels.

According to an official spokesperson,officers reviewed protective arrangements and instructed concerned departments to remain on high alert.

They emphasized ensuring the safety of local residents and a prompt response to any emergencies arising from the flood situation,urging continuous monitoring of the river and surrounding areas.

More Stories From Pakistan