Flood operations :Over 92,000 people in Punjab rescued

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 on Saturday has so far evacuated and transported 92,844 people from flood-hit areas across the province during the ongoing rescue operations,said Rescue Punjab spokesperson Farooq Ahmed.

According to the Rescue Punjab spokesperson Farooq Ahmed,a large-scale rescue efforts were continuing along the rivers Indus,Chenab,Ravi,Sutlej and Jhelum.A total of 808 rescue boats have been deployed to carry out the flood relief operations.

He added that in case of an emergency,citizens should immediately call the Rescue Helpline 1122 and provide their exact location to ensure timely assistance.

Giving details of the daily operations,he said 20,954 people were rescued across Punjab yesterday alone.

Out of these, 10,063 people were evacuated from Bahawalpur, 1,547 from Pakpattan, 1,434 from Kasur, 1,223 from Okara,1,072 from Nankana Sahib,1,035 from Hafizabad,607 from Narowal,520 from Chiniot,514 from Vehari and 484 from Sialkot.

He added that 433 people were rescued from Bahawalnagar, 300 from Mandi Bahauddin,271 from Lahore,193 from Jhang,160 from Khanewal,134 from Sargodha and 107 from Toba Tek Singh while 388 people were provided evacuation and transportation from Muzaffargarh,Gujranwala,Multan, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Lodhran.

Summarizing the total figures of the recent flood operation.

Farooq Ahmed said that 20,552 people have been rescued from Bahawalpur,14,574 from Kasur,8,778 from Pakpattan,7,422 from Okara,4,830 from Gujranwala,4,253 from Vehari,4,229 from Nankana Sahib,3,999 from Hafizabad,3,801 from Mandi Bahauddin,3,570 from Narowal,3,150 from Bahawalnagar,2,081 from Layyah,1,846 from Jhelum, 1,728 from Sialkot, 1,592 from Dera Ghazi Khan, 1,022 from Sheikhupura,899 from Mianwali,792 from Chiniot, 785 from Gujrat, 505 from Sargodha, 524 from Muzaffargarh,428 from Khanewal,279 from Jhang, 205 from Lodhran, 155 each from Multan and Rajanpur,144 from Toba Tek Singh,76 from Faisalabad, 53 from Attock and 29 from Sahiwal.

On the deployment of boats,the spokesperson said that 74 boats were operational in Kasur,37 in Okara, 32 in Multan, 27 in Bahawalnagar, 26 in Pakpattan, 20 in Bahawalpur,18 in Vehari, 17 in Lahore,10 in Lodhran,eight in Sahiwal and seven in Faisalabad.

Similarly,43 boats were working in Hafizabad,37 in Sialkot,36 in Gujranwala, 23 in Sheikhupura, 22 in Mandi Bahauddin,16 in Gujrat,14 in Nankana Sahib,12 in Sargodha, 25 in Chiniot,44 in Jhang and 30 in Narowal.

He highlighted that apart from rescue professionals, over 1,800 trained Rescue Scouts (volunteers) were also actively assisting the operations in flood-hit regions across Punjab.