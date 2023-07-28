Flood peaks in Indus River System likely to turn violent: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that flood peaks, presently propagating in the Indus River System, may become violent due to contribution of likely torrential flash flooding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that flood peaks, presently propagating in the Indus River System, may become violent due to contribution of likely torrential flash flooding.

According to daily FFC report on Friday, due to combining effect of downstream discharges from Taunsa and Panjnad, River Indus at Guddu and Sukkur may attain high flood level on 30th July and 31st July 2023 respectively.

Presently, River Indus is experiencing Medium Flood in Taunsa-Guddu reach whereas it is in Low Flood situation at four locations (Tarbela-Kalabagh-Chashma & Sukkur). River Sutlej at Head Suleimanki is also flowing in Medium Flood. River Chenab at Marala, Ravi in Balloki-Sidhnai Reach and Kabul at Nowshera, are presently flowing in Low Flood while River Jhelum is discharging Normal flows.

Owing to climate change, localized rainfall extremes causing urban flooding have also become recurrent as experienced during the ongoing monsoon season.

While major reservoirs in the country (Tarbela & Mangla) are approaching fast their maximum storage levels, PMD has forecasted more rains in the upper catchments of major rivers, as well as in the hill torrents regions of the country during the next 24 hours.

Tarbela Reservoir has attained water level of 1532.68 feet i.e. 17.32 feet below against its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550 feet whereas Mangla Reservoir is at an elevation of 1223.65 feet (18.36 feet below its MCL: 1242.

00 feet).

Yesterday's Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area over South Orissa (India) moved towards North and weakened into Low; it is likely to move away Northeast wards and become insignificant for the country.

Weak Seasonal Low today prevails over North-West of Balochistan. Light to moderate moist currents from Bay of Bengal & Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 5,000 feet.

Trough of Westerly Wave earlier over Northeastern Afghanistan today lies over Northern parts of the country.

Scattered to Widespread Wind Thunderstorm/ Rain of Moderate Intensity with Isolated Heavy Falls is expected over the upper catchment of Rivers Kabul and Indus alongwith Lahore & Gujranwala Divisions (lower part of upper catchment) during the next 24 hours.

Scattered Wind Thunderstorm/Rain of Moderate Intensity are expected over upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej alongwith Islamabad and Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Rawalpindi, Multan, D.G. Khan, Zhob, Loralai, Kalat, Sibbi, Makran & Nasirabad Divisions.

Isolated wind thunderstorm/ rain of light to moderate intensity may occur over Sargodha & Bahawalpur Divisions of the Punjab.

Wet spell is likely to decrease during the next 48 hours. However, the prevailing weather situation may result into Moderate to Heavy Flash flooding in River Kabul at Nowshera including its tributaries & Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division during the next 24 hours.