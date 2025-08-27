Flood preparations underway in Shorkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SHORKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shorkot, Ali Akbar Bhinder and District Police Officer (DPO) Captain (retd) Bilal Iftikhar Kiani chaired a meeting to review flood preparedness.

DC directed that no district officer is allowed to take leave during the flood emergency, emphasizing the need for vigilance.

Instructions have been issued to residents living in low-lying areas to immediately relocate to safe places.

Rescue 1122 has deployed boats and staff at 40 locations in low-lying areas, while flood relief camps have been established at 18 places.

The Irrigation Department has relocated heavy machinery to safety embankments to ensure an effective response to any potential flooding.

Food will also be provided to those evacuating from low-lying areas, ensuring their well-being during this critical period.

Relief camps and other safety arrangements are being completed promptly to mitigate the impact of potential flooding in the region.

The authorities are working diligently to ensure public safety, closely monitoring the situation, and taking proactive measures to prevent any adverse effects of the rising water levels in the Chenab River.

