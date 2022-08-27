UrduPoint.com

Flood, Rains Situation: NH&MP M4 Issues Traveling Advisory For Passengers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2022 | 07:52 PM

National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) M4 has issued traveling advisory to inform commuters about the latest situation of highways and motorways due to current flood and rains

The traveling advisory was being updated time to time about current situation at national highways for the guidance of passengers during their journey at Motorway M4, under the directions of Inspector General Khalid Mehmood and Zonal Commander Shahid Javed and Sector Commander Atif Chaudhary.

Citizens are requested to dial National Highways and Motorway Police helpline 130 before traveling on national highways.

Check traveling advisory or visit the following links, Live Portal bit.ly/3rKGzx0, Twitter: twitter.com/NHMPofficial, Facebook: fb.com/NHMPofficial and Instagram: instagram.com/nhmpofficial in order to know the latest situation and road condition of the national highways due to the current floods and rains.

