UrduPoint.com

Flood Ravaged Pakistanis Welcomed World Support For Rehabilitation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Flood ravaged Pakistanis welcomed world support for rehabilitation

The flood ravaged people of Pakistan welcomed world support for early settlement and rehabilitation of 85 districts affected in heavy rains and flash of floods in 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):The flood ravaged people of Pakistan welcomed world support for early settlement and rehabilitation of 85 districts affected in heavy rains and flash of floods in 2022.

The Government of Pakistan and the United Nations had co-hosted an International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva, on January 9th in the backdrop of the devastating floods in 2022.

The world community on the call, generously pledged to donate more than $9 billion for Pakistan's flood recovery programme.

Responding to Pakistan's call for support, Islamic Development Bank donated 4.2 billion dollars, World Bank donated 2 billion dollars, European Union pledged to donate 500 million Euros, USAID pledged to donate 100 million dollars, France pledged 345 million dollars, UK pledged 9 million pounds, Germany pledged 88 million Euros, Japan pledged 77 million dollars, China pledged 100 million dollars, Kingdom of Saudia Arabia pledged 1 billion dollars, Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank pledged 1 billion dollars and Asian Development Bank pledged 1.

5 billion dollars.

The People of Pakistan welcomed the world response to Pakistan's call for helping flood stricken effectees of three provinces of the country.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif also thanked to the world community for their generosity and assured to spend all donations for rehabilitation of flood effected people in a most transparent way.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif World World Bank United Nations Flood China France European Union Bank Germany Geneva United Kingdom Japan January Asian Development Bank All Government Asia Billion Million Rains

Recent Stories

PM, UAE Vice President discuss bilateral ties

PM, UAE Vice President discuss bilateral ties

28 minutes ago
 DUPHAT 2023 concludes with commercial deals worth ..

DUPHAT 2023 concludes with commercial deals worth over AED6.12 billion

40 minutes ago
 Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives 3rd ..

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives 3rd place winning team

40 minutes ago
 China Welcomes Papua New Guinea's Decision to Clos ..

China Welcomes Papua New Guinea's Decision to Close Trade Office in Taiwan - Min ..

24 minutes ago
 Number of Democrats Who Identify as 'Liberal' Reac ..

Number of Democrats Who Identify as 'Liberal' Reaches Record High - Poll

24 minutes ago
 Expenditures needed to be reduced to cope with fin ..

Expenditures needed to be reduced to cope with financial difficulties: CJP

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.