Flood ravaged Pakistanis welcomed world support for rehabilitation

(@FahadShabbir)

The flood ravaged people of Pakistan welcomed world support for early settlement and rehabilitation of 85 districts affected in heavy rains and flash of floods in 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):The flood ravaged people of Pakistan welcomed world support for early settlement and rehabilitation of 85 districts affected in heavy rains and flash of floods in 2022.

The Government of Pakistan and the United Nations had co-hosted an International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva, on January 9th in the backdrop of the devastating floods in 2022.

The world community on the call, generously pledged to donate more than $9 billion for Pakistan's flood recovery programme.

Responding to Pakistan's call for support, Islamic Development Bank donated 4.2 billion dollars, World Bank donated 2 billion dollars, European Union pledged to donate 500 million Euros, USAID pledged to donate 100 million dollars, France pledged 345 million dollars, UK pledged 9 million pounds, Germany pledged 88 million Euros, Japan pledged 77 million dollars, China pledged 100 million dollars, Kingdom of Saudia Arabia pledged 1 billion dollars, Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank pledged 1 billion dollars and Asian Development Bank pledged 1.

5 billion dollars.

The People of Pakistan welcomed the world response to Pakistan's call for helping flood stricken effectees of three provinces of the country.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif also thanked to the world community for their generosity and assured to spend all donations for rehabilitation of flood effected people in a most transparent way.