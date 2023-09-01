Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Flood relief activities continue: PDMA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Imran Qureshi on Friday said that relief measures were going on in the flood affected areas of the province.

In a statement, he said more than 595 villages were evacuated completely or partially during August 17 to 31, while more than 1,000 rescue personnel participated in round-the-clock relief operations.

The DG elaborated that more than 3,000 life jackets were distributed in the affected districts and 108 medical camps were set up to provide medical facilities to the affectees. Around 16 ambulances were alerted in the affected areas for emergency response, he added and said that more than 42,000 patients were provided treatment facilities in the medical camps.

Apart from medical, 181 relief camps were also established in the affected districts, he maintained.

A total of 40,000 people were evacuated to safe places on an emergency basis while cooked food was provided to more than 78,000 people in the flood-affected districts in Sutlej River. More than 300,000 cattle were moved to safe places and around 81,000 cattle were given medical facilities in the flood-hit areas.

The DG said that relief activities would continue until the issue of flood was resolved completely. All the resources were being utilised for rehabilitation of flood-affected areas, he added.

