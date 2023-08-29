Open Menu

Flood Relief Activities Ongoing

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Flood relief activities ongoing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The water level in river Sutlej was decreased and flood relief operations were ongoing here in the district.

According to the press release issued by the district administration office Kasur on Tuesday,currently flow of water in the river was recorded as 116,000 cusecs.

The administration was providing all possible assistance to the flood victims.

So far 5,127,000 people had been transferred to safe places, while 22,305 cattle had moved to secure places. More than 25,000 victims had been provided with medical assistance, in addition to provide food, drinking water, milk for children, accommodations to the victims.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner, Rizwan-ul-Haq Puri visited Government High school Sheikhpura Nu and inspected flood relief activities being provided to flood affectees.

Related Topics

Flood Water Puri Kasur All Government

Recent Stories

ECC decides to continue ban on export of sugar

ECC decides to continue ban on export of sugar

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year pr ..

Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year profit

13 hours ago
 Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Flori ..

Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Florida

13 hours ago
 UK flights delayed over 'technical issue'

UK flights delayed over 'technical issue'

13 hours ago
Mancini eyes Asian Cup as he seals lucrative Saudi ..

Mancini eyes Asian Cup as he seals lucrative Saudi move

13 hours ago
 'Pakistan theatre festival-2023' to start from Sep ..

'Pakistan theatre festival-2023' to start from Sept 8

13 hours ago
 Tennis: US Open results

Tennis: US Open results

13 hours ago
 Defending champion Swiatek eases into US Open seco ..

Defending champion Swiatek eases into US Open second round

13 hours ago
 Al Ain Club, Ethmar International Holding sign two ..

Al Ain Club, Ethmar International Holding sign two-year partnership

13 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah&#039;s events see 63% increase ..

Expo Centre Sharjah&#039;s events see 63% increase with 18 exhibitions slated fo ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan