Flood relief activities ongoing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The water level in river Sutlej was decreased and flood relief operations were ongoing here in the district.

According to the press release issued by the district administration office Kasur on Tuesday,currently flow of water in the river was recorded as 116,000 cusecs.

The administration was providing all possible assistance to the flood victims.

So far 5,127,000 people had been transferred to safe places, while 22,305 cattle had moved to secure places. More than 25,000 victims had been provided with medical assistance, in addition to provide food, drinking water, milk for children, accommodations to the victims.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner, Rizwan-ul-Haq Puri visited Government High school Sheikhpura Nu and inspected flood relief activities being provided to flood affectees.