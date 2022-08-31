Flood relief activities' scope further expanded: CM

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday said the scope of relief activities had been further expanded to reach out to every flood affectee as political and administrative machinery was engaged in the field.

He said this during a meeting with Zulfi Bukhari which discussed flood victims' rehabilitation and resolution of problems of expatriate Pakistanis.

The CM said that the cabinet members would give one month's salary to the chief minister's flood relief fund. He also praised the efforts of the Pakistan Army for the flood victims. Infrastructural restoration would be started as soon as the water level receded in the affected areas, he added.