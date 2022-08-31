UrduPoint.com

Flood Relief Activities' Scope Further Expanded: CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Flood relief activities' scope further expanded: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday said the scope of relief activities had been further expanded to reach out to every flood affectee as political and administrative machinery was engaged in the field

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday said the scope of relief activities had been further expanded to reach out to every flood affectee as political and administrative machinery was engaged in the field.

He said this during a meeting with Zulfi Bukhari which discussed flood victims' rehabilitation and resolution of problems of expatriate Pakistanis.

The CM said that the cabinet members would give one month's salary to the chief minister's flood relief fund. He also praised the efforts of the Pakistan Army for the flood victims. Infrastructural restoration would be started as soon as the water level receded in the affected areas, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Chief Minister Army Punjab Flood Water Cabinet

Recent Stories

UK Queen Elizabeth II to Receive Johnson in Scotla ..

UK Queen Elizabeth II to Receive Johnson in Scotland on September 6 - Buckingham ..

59 seconds ago
 Assets case: Court seeks arguments on acquittal pl ..

Assets case: Court seeks arguments on acquittal plea of ex-SSP

1 minute ago
 Siemens Has Nowhere to Repair Nord Stream Turbines ..

Siemens Has Nowhere to Repair Nord Stream Turbines - Gazprom CEO

1 minute ago
 Jury fails to reach verdict in Ryan Giggs assault ..

Jury fails to reach verdict in Ryan Giggs assault trial

1 minute ago
 Iraq political deadlock persists after bloody unre ..

Iraq political deadlock persists after bloody unrest

3 minutes ago
 Sadr locked into 'zero-sum' game for Iraq dominanc ..

Sadr locked into 'zero-sum' game for Iraq dominance, analysts say

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.