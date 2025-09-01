Flood Relief Camp Security Reviewed in Sukkur & Larkana Divisions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) A joint meeting of Sukkur and Larkana divisional officers was held at the Commissioner Office Sukkur to discuss the security plan for relief camps established along the embankments from Sukkur to Guddu Barrage here on Monday.

The meeting emphasized the protection of human lives and livestock as the top priority.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs were directed to finalize a joint security plan in consultation with Commissioners and DIGs. Secretary Irrigation Zarif Iqbal Khehro identified sensitive points requiring police and Rangers' support including Ronati Qadirpur and Khairpur's Fareedabad and Lara Jagir embankments and 24/7 monitoring continues at vulnerable sites.

The meeting was told that Relief and rescue work is underway in flood-hit areas of Larkana Kamber-Shahdadkot Shikarpur Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts The Pakistan Army Rangers District Administrations Edhi Foundation and various NGOs are working together to provide assistance.

The government has set up 948 relief camps across vulnerable areas with mobile health units and essential medical supplies including anti-snakebite vaccines The Pakistan Navy Army and Rangers are fully cooperating with the authorities to ensure the safety of lives and property.

If water inflow exceeds one million cusecs large populations may be affected however inflows up to 700000 cusecs would only impact limited areas The districts most affected by the floods include Qambar Shahdadkot Jacobabad Larkana and Shikarpur.