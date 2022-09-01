Flood relief camp set up at Agriculture College

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :A relief camp has been established at Agriculture College of the University of Sargodha for the flood victims, where donations are being received from students, teachers and administration staff.

College Principal Prof Dr Athar Nadeem said that floods had wreacked havoc in various parts of the country and more than 30 million people had been affected by it. He the flood victims were waiting not only for financial assistance but also for attention and sympathy.

He said, "In this hour of difficulty, we are standing with the flood affectees in terms of financial and moral support. The whole nation, especially the young generation, is actively participating in in donation collection campaign."Chairpersons of various departments, Research Officer Saeed Ahmad Pirzada, Assistant Director sports Rana Abdul Mohsen, State Officer Rana Quddus Zain-ul-Abedeen, teachers, students and administrative employees were also present.